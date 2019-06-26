Sheyi Ojo wants Ryan Kent to join him at Rangers

Glasgow Rangers signed Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool this summer. The youngster hopes Ryan Kent will join him at the Ibrox club.
Ojo penned a loan deal with Steven Gerrard’s side earlier this month, and the 22-year-old has said that he wishes to be reunited with his Liverpool team-mate at Ibrox this term.
Kent joined the Gers on loan last season and impressed heavily. Rangers are interested in signing him this summer as well but they face competition from a host of English clubs.
Gerrard has said recently that he wants to sign Kent this summer, but the decision compeletely rests with Liverpool. The Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to have a good look at him in the pre-season before making a decision on him.
Ojo said that Kent is already a fan favourite at Rangers. Kent has told him that he loved his time at the Glasgow club.
Rangers have been very busy this summer, and have already completed five signings. They are not giving up on signing Kent but it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.
Ojo said to the Glasgow Times: “I know Ryan well as I came through the academy at Liverpool with him.
“I think we are similar types of characters and we have had similar loan spells.
“Every football just needs that opportunity to feel loved and Ryan showed that last season when he had the backing of the manager.
“He had a great season and became a fan’s favourite. Hopefully, I can do the same and show everyone what I can do.
“I spoke to him and he said he loved it up here. He spoke highly of the staff, the players and the fans. He said from every point of view it was the best loan you could have.”