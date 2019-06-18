Sheyi Ojo reveals he spoke with Ovie Ejaria before joining Rangers

Rangers have secured the signing of Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan, making him manager Steven Gerrard’s fifth summer signing.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Reims, and has previously had loans stints at Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic, but recently signed a contract extension with the Premier League giants and Champions League winners.
Ojo has revealed that he spoke with former Rangers loanee and fellow Liverpool academy graduate Ovie Ejaria before agreeing to an Ibrox switch.
“When I heard Rangers were involved, I spoke to my representatives, the gaffer Steven Gerrard and I spoke to Liverpool as well. All the parties just believed that this was the right destination for me, for my career, for the season,” the England youth international told Rangers TV.
“I spoke to Andy Firth. Ovie was here last year as well. I spoke to him, I know a few other players that play in this league as well. With all the advice I got, it was kind of an easy decision.
“There was other clubs that I could have gone to but I felt this was the right decision for me.”
Ejaria spent the first-half of last season on loan at Rangers as it was curtailed earlier than planned, and he ended up at Reading for the second-half of the campaign.
The 21-year-old midfielder featured in 28 games across all competitions for the Gers, but struggled with the physicality of the league .
On the other hand, Ojo’s fellow Liverpool forward Ryan Kent was impressive at Ibrox, scoring six goals and assisting nine others in 43 games to emerge as the Scottish Premiership PFA Young Player of the Year.
Ojo definitely would be looking forward to emulating Kent and not Ejaria, and it will be interesting to see how he fares.