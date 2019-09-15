Sheyi Ojo eyeing getting into Liverpool’s starting XI, wants to do better than Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard brought Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo to Ibrox on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window in an effort to boost his attacking ranks for the new campaign.
The England youth international has shown flashes of what he is capable of doing in some games, and he is without a doubt a huge talent.
It remains to be seen if Ojo has a future at Liverpool having struggled to establish himself in manager Jurgen Klopp’s team.
Ryan Kent spent last term on loan with Rangers before finally completing a £7 million permanent move on deadline day, and Ojo is looking forward to linking up with him.
Both wingers grew up together in the Liverpool academy, and while last season’s PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year has left Anfield for good, Ojo is looking forward to returning and establishing himself in the starting XI.
To do so, the youngster wants to prove himself with Rangers, and has vowed to become prolific as Liverpool attacking duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and even do better than them.
“Wide players have to score more goals, look at Sadio Mane and Mo Salah at Liverpool,” Ojo told Daily Record.
“I’m still on loan from Liverpool so for me to get into their team I need to be doing what they’re doing – or even better.
“I need to be as direct as I can be and influence games up here. You can only do that with great players around you and Ryan coming in will only help with that.”
With 130 Premier League goals between them, Mane and Salah have proven to be two of the best finishers in the world, and the Rangers winger has set a huge target for himself.
At 22, he is still young and has everything to keep getting better, so his chances of becoming a key player for Liverpool going forward are high.
However, he has to prove himself on a consistent basis with the Light Blues, and that he has given himself the needed motivation could come handy in Rangers title race.