Shelvey could leave Newcastle, Benitez to blame

According to the Mirror (h/t HITC), Jonjo Shelvey could leave Newcastle United as a result of a lack of playing time. The 27-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, but he fell down the pecking order in December 2018 and is now considering his future. Rafael Benitez has preferred Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Ki Sung-yeung and Mohamed Diame in midfield.
With Benitez looking set to stay at Newcastle, Shelvey might have to leave the Magpies for regular football. The England international has been surplus to requirements in the last five months, making only six Premier League appearances and racking up 232 minutes of football, so it’s hard to see him staying for the remainder of his contract unless the situation changes.
Hayden is looking to leave Newcastle to move closer to his family in Wales and Diame could be on his way out of St James’ Park if he doesn’t get a new two-year deal. Shelvey’s might be in line for a return should both players, but he may not want to be a last resort under Benitez. Newcastle will have to churn out £7.3m in wages over the next two years if Shelvey stays, so they may be open to a sale too.
Stats from Transfermarkt.