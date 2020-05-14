Shelvey comments on Coutinho and Koulibaly to Newcastle speculation

Jonjo Shelvey has said on The Beautiful Game Podcast that Philippe Coutinho and Kalidou Koulibaly would be good signings for Newcastle United.
According to Le10 Sport, Newcastle are interested in signing central defender Koulibaly from Italian club Napoli in the summer transfer window.
Mundo Deportivo has claimed of interest in attacking midfielder Coutinho – currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona – from the Magpies.
Newcastle midfielder Shelvey believes that if the Magpies are able to bring the Senegalese defender and the Brazilian attacker, then it would be great for the club.
Shelvey (jokingly) said on The Beautiful Game Podcast when asked about Coutinho and Koulibaly: “I’m packing my suitcase ready to go.
“If it does happen it would be great for the club, and we’d hopefully get those top players to come to Newcastle.
“It’s a great city and to get those sort of players would be great for the club.”
Blockbuster signings for Newcastle United
Coutinho is one of the best attacking players in the world, while Koulibaly is a world-class central defender who is at the peak of his powers at the moment.
There is no doubt that the Barcelona-owned star and the Napoli ace would be blockbuster signings for the Magpies, and that they would be a huge statement of intent from the club.
However, the St. James’ Park faithful should be realistic about the kind of players and the kind of money that the prospective new owners of the club would be able to or willing to spend this summer amid the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are on the verge of buying Newcastle.