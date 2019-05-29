Sheffield Wednesday may have to pay £2m and £0.5m in wages to sign Lazaar

Achraf Lazaar could be on his way out of Newcastle United this summer after struggling for playing time at St James’ Park. The left-back has spent the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and revealed in April that the Owls were keen on turning his move permanent. He’s reported to have a £2m asking price.
Since joining the Magpies from US Palermo in 2016, Lazaar has made 10 appearances in all competitions. The 27-year-old has played just one game for Newcastle in the last 16 months, however, and doesn’t appear to have a future in the North-East.
Lazaar amassed just 516 minutes of football in his debut season at Newcastle before returning to Italy on a temporary basis. The Moroccan international completed a season-long loan move to Benevento in 2017/18, making nine appearances, but he remained on the periphery upon his return to Newcastle.
As a result, the £9k-per-week defender joined Sheffield Wednesday in January 2019 and made a big impact despite his lack of games. He’ll be desperate for first-team football next season and might have to leave Newcastle to get it. Lazaar has two years remaining on his deal, but a move could be on the cards if Wednesday meet his asking price and £0.5m wages.
