Pundit tips Leeds United to stumble at Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United visit Sheffield Wednesday on Friday aiming to put last week’s surprise defeat at home to Birmingham City firmly behind them.
Despite losing 2-1, Marcelo Bielsa’s side stayed top of the Championship on goal difference from Middlesbrough.
Wednesday are currently 10th in the table, just four points off top spot after their 2-1 success at Aston Villa last Saturday.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes Wednesday could cause their Yorkshire rivals problems at Hillsborough.
He has tipped Steven Fletcher to bag the first goal for the home side on the way to a 3-2 victory (140/1 with Sky Bet).
“This should be a cracking game live on Sky Sports Football on Friday night,” he said.
“Wednesday have won four of their last six games and did superbly to claim all three points at Villa last weekend.
“Leeds suffered their first real setback of the Bielsa era when they lost against Birmingham and looked for the first time to really be missing Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez.
“There should be goals here, but I am backing the Owls to edge it.”
Wednesday did the double over Leeds last season, winning 3-0 at home and 2-1 at Elland Road.
The home side are priced at 9/4 to win the game, with Leeds available at 23/20 and the draw on offer at 5/2.