Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Garry Monk’s comments ahead of Man City clash

3 March, 2020 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will face Manchester City in the fifth round FA Cup clash on Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Connor Wickham and Josh Windass are cup-tied and won’t feature against the Premier League champions. However, manager Garry Monk has revealed that Steven Fletcher will play some part tomorrow.

Wednesday are going through a horrible run of form, managing only one win in their last eight games in all competitions.

It has reached a point where a section of the Sheffield fans is gradually losing their faith in Monk.

Ahead of the match, Monk has said that he has the belief in his squad that his players will give everything against City tomorrow.

Many Wednesday fans, however, have reacted to his comment in a negative way.

To be fair, Monk’s comments are getting repetitive at every press conference. Some fans feel that Monk is trying his best to motivate the squad, and that it is the players who are letting the team down.

There are other sets of fans who feel that it is Monk’s responsibility to get the team to perform and pick up positive results.

Wednesday are heading into the match on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Derby County in their last match.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com