Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Barry Bannan’s latest comments

8 March, 2020 English Championship, Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has felt that they have let the fans down after the Owls suffered an embarrassing defeat against Brentford on Saturday.

The Owls lost 5-0 against Brentford in the Championship on Saturday. Wednesday were third in the Championship at Christmas but have won just twice since and are now only nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The performances in recent weeks have been very poor, but it has reached its low point yesterday.

“Not good enough, obviously,” Bannan told the club’s official website. “We’ve let the club down, let the fans down, let the badge down.”

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans took to social networking site Twitter to respond to Bannan’s comments, and needless to say, they were very disappointed. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes and Bryan Mbeumo put Brentford 3-0 up at the end of the first half that saw them enjoying over 80% of possession.

The Bees were equally dominating in the second half, sealing all three points through Dasilva’s second and Tariqe Fosu’s late strike.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up just one win out of their last nine Championship games, and find themselves 15th in the league table.

