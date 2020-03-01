Blog Competitions English Championship Sheffield Wednesday fans react after defeat against Derby

1 March, 2020 Derby County, English Championship, Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-1 against Derby County in the Championship to pile the pressure back on Owls boss Garry Monk.

After the match, Monk bemoaned the Owls’ inconsistency as Wednesday’s poor form continues. They have managed just one win in their last eight games.

Monk said: “We’re going from one extreme to another at the moment. You could say the first goal was unfortunate with the deflection but we compounded that with two individual errors.”

Sheffield Wednesday posted Monk’s post-match comments on their official Twitter handle. Many Wednesday fans reacted to it, saying there hasn’t been any positive improvement since December.

Derby County lost nine of their previous 12 Championship away games but they were 3-0 up inside 30 minutes.

Tom Lawrence scored twice while Jason Knight added another for the Rams.

Although Wednesday improved after the break and pulled one back through Josh Windass, who diverted Josh Murphy’s cross past Rams keeper Ben Hamer, it wasn’t enough to prevent another defeat.

Derby have climbed to 13th in the league table, one place below the Owls who have a superior goal difference.

Wednesday now have suffered their eighth defeat in 13 league games since beating Bristol City to sit third in the table at Christmas. They will face Manchester City in the FA Cup next week.

