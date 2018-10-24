Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay comments on Adam Reach amid Wolves interest

Sheffield Wednesday have once again made a stuttering start to the season, but one player who has particularly impressed is Adam Reach.
The 25-year-old midfield dazzler joined the Hillsborough club for £5 million in 2016, and has been a key player for the club since. He is a fantastic player who is known for his versatility.
He has played as a right attacking midfielder, central midfielder, attacking midfielder, and as a left-back for Wednesday this season. With four goals and two assists already, his impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Last week, The Sun reported that Wolves are planning to make a move for Reach when the transfer window opens in January. Nuno Espirito Santo has watched him several times already, and he will be pleased with some of the stunning goals he has scored this season.
Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has suggested that he is not aware of any potential interest in his player. Reach has a long contract at the club, and Luhukay says that it is not the right time to discuss the issue.
“I have not heard or read, but I think it is not the moment [to be] afraid of that,” said Luhukay, as quoted by Sky Sports.
“In January the transfer window opens, but also Adam’s contract is long. So it is not so that Adam’s contract is finished in the summer.
“In January, or maybe the end of December, there comes maybe new speculation for when the transfer window is open. We will see what the future brings.”
Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 against QPR at Loftus Road in the Championship clash on Tuesday night.