Sheffield United January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Sheffield United were the surprise package in the Premier League last season and they managed to finish ninth in the Premier League table.

They were close to finishing above the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal last year and they were expected to build on that this year.





Chris Wilder’ team have been thoroughly disappointing in the Premier League this season and they are at the bottom of the table with just two points from 16 matches.

Key areas that need strengthening

Sheffield United are in desperate need of goals and the signing of Rhian Brewster in the summer has not paid off for them.

They have just managed to score 8 goals so far and they will have to add more goals to the side if they want to beat the drop this season.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign a proper goalscorer next month.

Potential departures

Sheffield United are unlikely to watch to weaken the squad midway through the season and any potential exit might have to wait until the summer.

John Lundstram is set to leave the club in the summer once his deal expires and there is the option to cash in on him during the January transfer window. However, that would be a risky move for the Blades.

