Sheffield United target three January signings in survival bid

Sheffield United have been linked with three signings in the closing days of the January transfer window as they look to make a last ditch attempt to save their season.

Chris Wilder’s men have endured a miserable campaign so far, accumulating just five points in their opening 19 outings. It was hoped that Tuesday’s win against Newcastle United would give them a lift, but instead it was followed by an unconvincing defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.





The Blades currently sit at the bottom of the table, 11 points from safety having played two games more than 17th-placed Burnley.

Their current situation is a far cry from last season’s success. In 2019/20, the newly-promoted side fought for Champions League places before eventually settling in ninth.

The January transfer window could be Sheffield United’s last chance to launch a survival charge, and the Star have linked them with moves for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, Preston North End’s Ben Davies, and Sampdoria’s Omar Colley.

Lingard has been heavily rumoured to be on his way to Bramall Lane over the last few weeks as he seeks regular game time. At Man Utd, he has found himself stuck behind the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Donny van de Beek in the pecking order, and is still yet to make an appearance in the league this term.

Despite his struggle for minutes this season, the England international could be a useful addition to Wilder’s squad, who have lacked creativity this year. The Blades have netted on just ten occasions from 19 league games.

Meanwhile, Davies and Colley would be brought in to bolster the back line, which has not been as solid as it was before. Only West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, and Crystal Palace have shipped more goals than Sheffield United in the Premier League this campaign.

Jack O’Connell’s injury back in September has hit the club hard. The former Blackburn Rovers man has been sidelined for months following a knee injury suffered in the early weeks of the season.