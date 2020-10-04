Sheffield United leading Fulham in the race to sign Terence Kongolo

Sheffield United are leading Fulham in the race to sign Terence Kongolo from Huddersfield Town, a report from Football Insider claims.

The Dutchman missed the Terriers’ recent league clash at Rotherham United with a foot injury, but manager Carlos Corberan has admitted that he could be on the move.





It is now reported that both Sheffield and Fulham are in the running to sign him, but the former have the slight edge in the pursuit of his signature.

The Blades are likely to be without Jack O’Connell for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury and Kongolo has been identified as an option to fill the void.

The Cottagers, on the other hand, are desperately on the search for central defensive reinforcements after a poor start on the top-flight return.

The west London outfit have been linked with Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Sampdoria’s Omar Colley, but they have yet to finalise a deal for either player.

Kongolo spent the second half of last season with them on loan where he made only two appearances before he was ruled out for the campaign with a foot problem.

Still, he appears to have made a good impression and Steve Parker’s side are exploring the possibility of signing the ex-Monaco man before the domestic transfer window closes.

Both Sheffield and Fulham could assure Kongolo regular top-flight football, but as things stand, Chris Wilder’s side are considered front-runners to land him.

Aside from Kongolo, teammate Karlan Grant could also head through the exit door at Huddersfield. West Bromwich Albion are keen on signing him on an initial loan deal.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com