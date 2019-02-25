Sheffield United fans in awe of Kieran Dowell’s display vs WBA

Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell is enjoying a productive loan spell at Sheffield United.
The 21-year-old playmaker has done quite well at the Championship club and his performance against West Brom at the weekend certainly caught the eye.
Dowell managed to score a vital winner in the game and his overall playmaking was superb as well.
Everton will be delighted to see his progress on loan so far and they will be hoping to have a much improved player back at the end of this season.
As for Dowell, he will be looking to finish the season strongly and force his way into Marco Silva’s first team plans next year.
He certainly has the talent to be a first team player for the Toffees. However, he needs to mature and add consistency to his game. Also, Dowell will need to develop physically to cope in the Premier League.
Sheffield United fans seemed very impressed with the young midfielder’s display against the Baggies and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his showing.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
What a performance from the Blades!!! @deanhenderson that save won us the game. Legend. Some great performances but Dowell, Stevens & Fleck phenomenal. #UTB
— James (@jameshirst007) February 23, 2019
Get in. Told everyone who would listen we would win and what a performance. 14 heroes for blades today. Fleck back to his absolute best. Dowell brilliant https://t.co/Hda0HtjfLu
— bob chapman (@bobchapman12) February 23, 2019
I’d have called you mental. Those fringe boys have been absolutely brilliant. Johnson, cranie, Freeman, Dowell (possibly a starter now) Madine, stearman (esp) have all been outstanding!!!
— Blades Analytics (@Blades_analytic) February 23, 2019
🎶 Kieran Dowell baby, Kieran Dowell wooaahh 🎶
Really starting to show his qualities. A well guided header to claim the win but an all round top performance. Looked busy all game.#sufc #twitterblades pic.twitter.com/XHyZo5rnPp
— Blades Mad (@Blades_Mad) February 24, 2019
He’s getting better with each game, putting in the performances we expected of Woodburn
— Alexander Cook (@AlexJamesCook_) February 24, 2019