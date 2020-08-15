Sheffield United agree fee to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth

Sheffield United have reached an agreement with Bournemouth to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, a report from The Daily Echo claims.

Ramsdale was nearly ever-present for the Cherries during the 2019/2020 Premier League campaign and he caught the eye with 129 saves from his 37 appearances.





With the Cherries’ relegation to the Championship, it was always anticipated that Ramsdale would head for the exit door and he now appears on the cusp of re-signing for Sheffield.

The Blades sanctioned the sale of Ramsdale to the Cherries for just £800,000 in 2017, but they included a 15% sell-on clause on any future transfer.

Earlier this month, Jason Tindall’s side turned down an initial bid of £12m from the Blades, but they have now reluctantly accepted a second offer worth £18.5m.

It is reported that the Cherries have compensated for the sell-on clause by accepting a reduced fee than their original asking price of around £25m.

With Ramsdale set to return to Bramall Lane, it is quite clear that the club won’t seek to re-acquire the services of Dean Henderson from Manchester United this summer.

Henderson has been an influential figure in goal for the Blades on loan over the past couple of seasons and it remains to be seen whether his future lies next term.

The young Englishman is reluctant to act as the deputy to David de Gea and it won’t come as a surprise, if he is loaned out to another club following a contract extension.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com