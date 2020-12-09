Sheffield United 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Adidas have designed the Sheffield United kits for the 20-21 season based on their Condivo 20 template and the stripes used are a throwback to the Argentina World Cup shirt from 2018.

Sheffield United 2020/21 Home Kit





The home shirt for the 20-21 season is white in colour with three red stripes on the front. The sleeve cuffs are half black and half red.

The home kit is complete with black shorts and red socks.

Sheffield United 2020/21 Away Kit

The away kit for the 20-21 season has a unique pale pink colour scheme with grey logos and trim. The colour scheme is unique and it is an attempt from Adidas to provide a modern and distinct feel to the shirt.

There is a jacquard print on the front of the shirt and the away kit is complete with grey shorts and pale pink socks. The print is similar to that of the Juventus third kit from last season.

Sheffield United 2020/21 Third Kit

The third kit has a deep green colour with golden logos and applications on it. The kit is complete with green/gold shorts and socks.

The stunning colour scheme adds a fresh look to Sheffield United’s set of kits for this season.

