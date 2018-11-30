Sheffield United tipped to put the brakes on Leeds United

Sheffield United host Leeds United on Saturday aiming to crank up the pressure at the top of the Championship.
The Blades head into the game in the play-off places, just three points behind leaders Norwich City. Leeds are second, a point adrift of top spot.
Chris Wilder’s side triumphed 3-2 at Brentford on Tuesday, while Leeds won 1-0 at home to Reading.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes the Blades will make things difficult for Leeds this weekend and has backed them to record a 2-2 draw (12/1 with Sky Bet).
“Sheffield United are fifth in the table heading into the weekend, but a decent win would see them move top of the Championship ahead of the rest of the 3.00pm kick-offs – that’s how close things are right now!
“Leeds have won their last couple of games despite their injury problems, but the fixture list has been quite kind to them and they have Bailey Peacock-Farrell to thank for that fantastic late penalty save against Reading.
“There should be goals in this game, but I fancy a draw here.”
The Blades did the double over Leeds last season, winning both games 2-1.
The home side are priced at 5/4 to win the game, with Leeds available at 2/1 and the draw available at 12/5.