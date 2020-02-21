Blog Competitions English Championship Sheffied Wednesday fans react to Garry Monk’s comments

21 February, 2020 English Championship, Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will face Birmingham City away from home in their next Championship game on Saturday.

The Owls are going through a poor run of form at the moment, failing to win their last games in the Championship. Garry Monk’s side have lost four in their last six league games, and the fans are getting impatient with him.

Sheffield United find themselves 12th in the league table, and they need to stop the rot at the moment.

Ahead of the match, Monk has said (via the club’s official Twitter post) that the primary aim for him is to stop the losing streak, and the team is ready to do ‘whatever is necessary’ to get back to winning ways. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Sheffield Wednesday fans:

Monk has recently come under intense criticism for his poor team selection, as many fans have pointed out that he is keeping faith on the same players who are performing below the expected levels on a weekly basis.

Birmingham are playing with confidence at the moment, having won three of their last four Championship games.

