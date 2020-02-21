Sheffied Wednesday fans react to Garry Monk’s comments

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Sheffield Wednesday will face Birmingham City away from home in their next Championship game on Saturday.
The Owls are going through a poor run of form at the moment, failing to win their last games in the Championship. Garry Monk’s side have lost four in their last six league games, and the fans are getting impatient with him.
Sheffield United find themselves 12th in the league table, and they need to stop the rot at the moment.
Ahead of the match, Monk has said (via the club’s official Twitter post) that the primary aim for him is to stop the losing streak, and the team is ready to do ‘whatever is necessary’ to get back to winning ways. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Sheffield Wednesday fans:
What happens if you can’t stop the run
— ben garden (@bengarden5) February 20, 2020
Then play the best players.
— Unfufu Umbongo (@GreenRNG) February 20, 2020
Does 'whatever is necessary' include playing your best players even if you don't like them?
Even if it shows how poor your previous decisions were?
Thought not, so another week with no Westwood or Hutch.
Another week with no fight and no win.
I would love to be wrong though.
— Paul Simmons (@Nevella1867) February 20, 2020
A truer word never said, now it’s time for you and ur coaching team to earn those bucks and put it into action.
— Dan Oldfield (@dano1311) February 20, 2020
Play our best players then , stop gambling with the future of our club , 10 years time you’ll be a memory good or bad , we’ll god willing still be sat in the stands moaning
— Kev (@RoebuckKevin) February 20, 2020
He says that, them come Saturday he'll go one up front (which we dont have the players for) pessi in the middle, prob start nuhiu and we'll come out of the traps like a lame donkey.
— Chris McCalla🇬🇧 (@mccalla_chris) February 20, 2020
Monk has recently come under intense criticism for his poor team selection, as many fans have pointed out that he is keeping faith on the same players who are performing below the expected levels on a weekly basis.
Birmingham are playing with confidence at the moment, having won three of their last four Championship games.