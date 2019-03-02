Shearer says Tottenham were lucky to get a point today

Tottenham picked up a point against Arsenal in the Premier League earlier today.
The Londoners went behind after an Aaron Ramsey goal in the first half but Harry Kane scored from the spot to level things up in the second half.
Arsenal could have easily won the game in added time but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed his penalty.
Popular pundit and former Premier League striker Alan Shearer reckons that Tottenham were lucky to draw the game today.
Harry Kane said that Spurs deserved a draw from the game and Shearer quoted the comment and shared his thoughts on the result on Twitter.
His tweet read:
They were lucky to get a point! https://t.co/ipfmrRjdGW
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 2, 2019
Shearer’s comments certainly make a lot of sense. Tottenham were poor overall and a player like Aubameyang doesn’t usually miss his penalty kicks.
Mauricio Pochettino won’t be too happy with his side’s performance out there and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners can bounce back in their next game.
Tottenham have dropped eight points in their last three league games and their title dream is all but over. They will have to fight for a place in the top four now.
Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea aren’t too far behind anymore and Spurs need to get their season back on track next week.