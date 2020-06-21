Shaun Goater suggests Wolves star Adama Traore as transfer target for Manchester City

Shaun Goater has stated on Twitter that Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore must be on the radar of Manchester City.

The former City striker made the comment during the Premier League game between West Ham and Wolves at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday evening.





The 24-year-old did not start the match, but the former Aston Villa winger come on as a substitute and made a huge impact.

The Spaniard created the first goal and was involved in the second, as Wolves found the net twice in the second half to win the match 2-0.

Goater was impressed with the display produced by Traore, and has suggested the winger as a potential transfer target for City in the summer transfer window.

He’s made a massive impact since coming on and his quality has gone up tremendously in last 12 months. He must be on the radar at City as an option. https://t.co/BkDfOecGWT — Shaun Goater MBE (@OfficialSGoater) June 20, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Traore has made 22 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in the process.

The 24-year-old winger has also made five starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Wanderers so far this campaign, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger made eight starts and 21 substitute appearances in the league for Nuno’s side, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.