Shane Duffy prefers a move to Celtic despite Premier League interest

Celtic are expected to push on with their move for the Brighton defender Shane Duffy now.

The Scottish Champions were eliminated from the Champions League last night and it is evident that they need to improve their defensive options.





The 28-year-old Brighton defender has been heavily linked with a move to Parkhead and it will be interesting to see if Celtic can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.

According to Football Insider, Celtic will now step up their pursuit of the defender.

It is understood that Brighton are willing to sell the player because of the number of options they have at their disposal right now. The Premier League side have Ben White back in the team and they will look to cash in on Duffy.

According to the Athletic, a move to Celtic is the preferred choice for the Brighton defender even though he is wanted by West Ham and West Brom.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can agree on a fee for the experienced centre back in the coming weeks.

Duffy will add defensive quality, depth and leadership to the Celtic side. He has proven his quality in the Premier League and he could prove to be a fantastic addition to Neil Lennon squad.