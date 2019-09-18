Blog Competitions UEFA Champions League Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

18 September, 2019 Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League

Manchester City turn their attentions to the Champions League on Wednesday as travel to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Success in Europe continues to elude City, with a semi-final appearance in 2015/16 the furthest they have progressed in the competition.

They reached the quarter-finals last season, losing out to Tottenham Hotspur after an epic battle.

Shakhtar were in City’s group last time around, exiting the competition at that stage after finishing third.

They dropped into the Europa League, but were beaten in the round of 32 by Eintracht Frankfurt.

City beat the Ukrainian side twice last term without conceding a goal and are strongly fancied to record another victory this evening.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

