Seville vs Valencia live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Sevilla will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season as they face Valencia in the La Liga clash on Wednesday at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Seville vs Valencia Team News

Sevilla come into this game with no major injury issues and Julen Lopetegui is unlikely to make wholesale changes.

Erik Lamela, who joined from Tottenham Hotspur this summer is likely to retain his place in the side. Alejandro Gomez is set to operate from the other wing.

Valencia are missing several key players for this game. Los Che are still without winger Denis Cheryshev and defender Cristiano Piccini, both missed last week’s clash against Real Madrid.

Sevilla predicted starting line-up:

Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Gomez, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Valencia predicted starting line-up:

Mamardashvili; Correia, Gabriel, Alderete, Foulquier; Soler, Wass, Guillamon, Duro; Guedes, Gomez

Sevilla vs Valencia Betting Odds

Match-winner:

Sevilla – 3/5

Draw – 3/1

Valencia– 9/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 1/1

Under – 4/5

Sevilla vs Valencia Prediction

The Andalusia club made a strong start to the season by winning their opening two games. However, they have dropped points in their next three, managing a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad last time around.

Valencia have made a good start to the season, picking up three wins and a draw. They lost 2-1 against Real Madrid last week but that shouldn’t dampen their burgeoning confidence.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 19/20 from bet365

