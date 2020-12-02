Sevilla vs Chelsea: Champions League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups

Sevilla host Chelsea tonight in the return leg of their Group E clash, and both sides will be gunning for victory in order to finish top of their group.

Both teams have already qualified for the last-16 following three wins and a draw apiece, but the Blues are topping the group due to a superior goal advantage.





Maintaining their position at the end of the group stage campaign could hand Chelsea a favourable draw in the knockout stages, and it’s why the La Liga side will be keen to snatch it away from them.

While Chelsea manager Frank Lampard would be tempted to ring the changes and hand fringe players a chance to impress, he would want to keep his side’s momentum and unbeaten run going, and that could have a huge say on his starting XI.

TEAM NEWS

Sevilla will be without Yassine Bounou and Carlos Fernandez after they both tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, while Suso and Oussama Idrissi will also be unavailable for manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish giants have been handed a boost, though, with Jesus Navas now available for selection following a ban.

Chelsea have a fit squad for this trip with no injury concerns or suspension worries for Lampard, and it will be interesting to see how they line-up.

Teenage midfielder Billy Gilmour is in contention to make his first appearance of the season having fully recovered from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since July.

Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and could both be handed starts tonight, while Olivier Giroud could be given a nod too.

Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta could also be handed starting berths, while Kepa Arrizabalaga could be returned to goal with qualification for the next rounds already secured.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Sevilla Predicted XI

4-3-3

Vaclik

Acuna, Carlos, Kounde, Navas

Rakitic, Gudelj, Fernando

El Haddadi, Jong, Ocampos

Chelsea Predicted XI

4-2-3-1

Arrizabalaga

Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell

Jorginho, Gilmour

Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Pulisic

Giroud