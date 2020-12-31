Several Championship clubs linked with loan deal for young Tottenham starlet

Several clubs are interested in the signing of former Leeds United player Jack Clarke on loan, reports Football Insider.

After signing for Spurs back in 2019, the youngster had failed to find playing time under Jose Mourinho, despite having brief appearances in Europe. With the arrival of Gareth Bale, he has fallen down the pecking order ever since.





But the 20-year old seems to be a long term investment for Lillywhites, with the loan move a step in the right direction for the player and the club. Several Championship clubs are reported to be interested in the service of the player including Coventry City as reported by Football Insider.

Clarke signed for Spurs after his breakout 2018/19 season with Leeds United before being loaned back to Bielsa’s side on a season loan deal. Despite his efforts, he failed in his second spell at the club, with Spurs came calling him back halfway through the season. Later he was sent on a loan spell at QPR for the remainder of the season, where he managed to play six times for Mark Warburton’s side.

After his difficult spells last season, Jose Mourinho insisted on his presence in the team for the new campaign. But he hasn’t yet managed to regularly make it to the matchday squad despite getting two games in Europe.

Apart from Coventry City, Stock City is also rumoured to be interested in service of the youngster with Tyrese Campbell being ruled out for the rest of the season. Absence of Steven Fletcher and Lee Gregory’s injuries has led to the club looking for a short term fix in the transfer market.