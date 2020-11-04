Sergio Reguilon says Gareth Bale very happy at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon has told Cadena SER that Gareth Bale is very happy at the club.

Reguilon has said that he has noticed that Bale is different at Tottenham, with the Wales international having returned to the North London club after seven years.





The 31-year-old joined Spanish and European giants Real Madrid from Spurs in the summer of 2013.

Bale won La Liga twice and the Champions League on four occasions, but the winger had injury problems last season and could not get into Zinedine Zidane’s starting lineup when he was fit.

The winger, who was criticised a lot by the Spanish media, returned to Spurs on a loan deal from Madrid in the summer of 2020.

Reguilon also moved to Tottenham from Madrid, signing a five-year contract with the Premier League club after spending the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Sevilla from Los Blancos.

The 23-year-old Spain international left-back has said that Bale looks very happy back in North London.

Reguilon told Cadena SER: “Bale is very happy, I notice he is different. Language is everything to him. It is true that he speaks Spanish well, but here he is much more comfortable in England.”

How is Gareth Bale doing at Tottenham Hotspur?

Bale is still getting back to full match fitness, but the winger is starting to make an impact on the team.

According to WhoScored, the Madrid-owned winger has scored one goal in two substitute appearances in the Premier League and has played twice in the Europa League for Jose Mourinho’s side so far this season.

The winger came on as a substitute against Brighton and Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the weekend and scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the Premier League game.

With an extended run in the team, Bale could get back to his best in the coming weeks, and that would be great for Tottenham in their quest to finish in the Premier League top four this season.