Sergio Reguilon expected to join Tottenham

Tottenham have been linked with the Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon this summer.

According to Forbes, the player could soon join Jose Mourinho’s team. He has been linked with Manchester United as well but the Red Devils are not keen on making a bid.





The report further claims that United believe their name is being used to drive up interest in the 23-year-old.

Reguilon was on loan at Sevilla last year and he was very impressive for them. He needs to keep playing regularly in order to fulfill his potential and Real Madrid clearly cannot provide him with that platform.

Los Blancos have Marcelo and Mendy ahead of him in the pecking order. A permanent move away from Santiago Bernabeu would be ideal for the player this summer.

Spurs could give him the opportunity he needs right now. Reguilon would be an upgrade on Ban Davies and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can get the deal across the line in the coming weeks.

They need to improve their defensive options and they have already signed a quality right back in Doherty. Reguilon would complete Mourinho’s back four for the next season.