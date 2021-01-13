Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid eyes reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Sergio Ramos can now legally negotiate with clubs outside of Spain. The 34-year-old defender has entered the final six months of his Real Madrid contract and can agree to a pre-contract agreement with interested suitors.

Ramos has already been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. However, Diaro Gol now reports that the Spanish centre-back has received another lucrative offer.





This time it is from Juventus of Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo has recommended the signing of his former teammate.

The Bianconeri are masters in free transfers as they have signed players such as Andrea Pirlo, Patrice Evra, Paul Pogba and Aaron Ramsey as free agents. They now have their eye on Ramos as a potential target.

At the age of 34, the former Sevilla defender is still at the top of his game. A move to a new league would certainly be an exciting prospect for Ramos who has won it all in Spain with Madrid.

Meanwhile, Madrid faces the dilemma of following their renewal policy or accepting Ramos’s demands. Los Blancos only offer a single-year extension to players over the age of 30, but their captain demands a two-year extension which is against the club policy.

As of now, Ramos and Madrid are at crossroads and their negotiations have reached an impasse. If terms are not renewed soon, the centre-back could be on his way to a new club as a free agent.

SPORTSLENS VIEW

Ramos could join another team at the end of the season after winning every possible trophy during his 15-year spell with Madrid.

A new challenge could be on the cards as Juventus are currently a team on a mission to win the UEFA Champions League. Reuniting with Ronaldo once again will certainly be an exciting prospect for the Spaniard.

The Serie A side will also offer Ramos a better contract than Madrid and the 34-year-old could potentially play for another 3-4 seasons in Italy due to his athletic conditioning.

Do you see Ramos leaving the Santiago Bernabeu? If yes, then where?