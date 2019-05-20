Serge Aurier says he doesn’t desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur at the moment

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on a new right-back as manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to replace both Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier.
The England international has been routinely linked with a summer move to Napoli, but his Ivory Coast international counterpart isn’t keen on leaving the North London outfit yet, and is looking to bounce back stronger from his injury woes ahead of 2019-2020.
“In football things can happen very quickly. For the moment I do not desire to leave Tottenham. For the moment, I am very happy,” the 26-year-old told Canal Football Club.
“This season I have been interrupted by injury more than anything else, but life is like that. I will have to see what will happen (on if he can make it into the starting XI).
“We have done a good season and we are in the Champions’ League final, we are going to enjoy that, see how it goes and next year, my season is not finished, I still have an Africa Cup of Nations too.”
Aurier featured in just eight league games in 2018-19, and in nine appearances across the three other competitions.
The former Paris Saint-Germain man suffered an injury while on international duty in March, and hasn’t featured since the 1-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund although he is now fully fit.
Since arriving Tottenham in the summer of 2017 for £23million, Aurier has played just 41 times for the club, and while it remains to be seen if he has already played his last, the player himself isn’t keen on giving up just yet, and it will be interesting to see if he can be able to force himself into Pochettino’s plans.
The AFCON might be his last chance to do so.