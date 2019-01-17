Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Serge Aurier linked with Tottenham exit, fans react

Serge Aurier linked with Tottenham exit, fans react

17 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham defender Serge Aurier could be interested in a move to China.

According to the reliable Nabil Djellit, the 26-year-old right-back could be tempted if a proposal comes his way.

Aurier isn’t a regular starter for Pochettino’s side and he has struggled to prove himself in England since his move from PSG.

Tottenham paid around £23million for the player last summer and they will be looking to recoup all of that if they are to sell him. It will be interesting to see if his suitors make a move for him this month.

Mousa Dembele has already joined the Chinese Super League this month and Aurier might just get to join his former teammate in China later.

Selling Aurier will hardly be a blow for Tottenham who have Kyle Walker-Peters and Kieran Trippier at their disposal.

Spurs fans have reacted to the news on Twitter earlier and here are some of their thoughts on the matter.

 

Pundit claims Jamie Vardy is the answer to Spurs striker problem
Aston Villa eyeing up a move for Chelsea's Charlie Colkett

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com