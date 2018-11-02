Selling Rafa Mir would be a big mistake from Wolves

Rafa Mir arrived at Wolverhampton Wanderers with a lot of promise from Valencia, but after making only two substitute appearances for the club his time in the Premier League could be over.
The highly rated Spanish striker was sent on loan to Segunda division side Las Palmas in the summer. While Wolves are settling down in the Premier League after getting promoted, Mir has certainly made an impression back home in Spain.
He has already scored four goals in seven league games for Las Palmas, and has five goals to his name since making his Spain U21 debut in September.
Mir was considered to be a player for the future and he is certainly heading in the right direction. However, reports in Spain suggest that Wolves are looking to cash in on him.
According to La Razon, Wolves are looking to sell Mir for a fee of £6 million. The club is looking to sign a striker in January which would only push him further down the pecking order.
Although Wolves would earn a decent profit from his sale, and Las Palmas would love to have him permanently, selling an exciting player without giving him a proper chance could represent a big transfer mistake from Nuno Espirito Santo.