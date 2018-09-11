Seko Fofana: Celtic made mistake over Moussa Dembele transfer

Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana has claimed that Celtic should have demanded more for Moussa Dembele.
Celtic sold Dembele to Olympique Lyonnais very late in the transfer window for a fee reported to be around £20 million. The Frenchman was a star player for the Bhoys and Celtic did their best to extract the best possible transfer fee for him.
Brendan Rodgers tried to keep hold of his star player, but he is now left with Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths as first team strikers.
Fofana, a former teammate of Dembele, believes that the Hoops should have demanded at least twice the money for the French striker.
The Ivory Coast international has hailed Dembele as a “complete attacker”, and says Celtic have made a mistake in selling him at a reasonable price.
“I am surprised that clubs didn’t come to take him before,” Fofana told L’Equipe.
“He is a complete attacker, who can use his head, left foot, right foot and also defend. His delivery, he’s clean technically, he is a big, strong guy.
“I was told that he cost Lyon was £20m, but Moussa is worth at least double.”
Dembele is no doubt a very good player but Celtic were in no position to demand anywhere near £40 million for him.
The market is inflated, and many clubs often pay crazy money to sign players. In case of Dembele, the Bhoys did extremely well to get £20 million out of his sale.
Rodgers did the best thing by not investing heavily straightaway. The money could be used efficiently in the upcoming transfer windows.