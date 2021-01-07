Sebastien Haller set to join Ajax, West Ham fans react

West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller is expected to sign for the Dutch giants Ajax this month.

According to reports via GFFN, the 26-year-old will sign for Ajax for a fee of around €25 million.





West Ham United paid €45 million for the Frenchman back in 2019 but he has failed to live up to the expectations at the London club.

Sebastien Haller has managed to score just ten goals in 44 Premier League games for the Hammers so far.

It seems quite surprising that West Ham United are prepared to weaken their attack midway through the season and it would be fair to assume that they have got a replacement lined up for the Frenchman.

West Ham have been linked with the likes of Joshua King and Graziano Pelle in the last few days.

It will be interesting to see if Sebastien Haller can resurrect his career with the move to Ajax this month. He joined West Ham United with a lot of expectations after scoring 20 goals in his final season with Eintracht Frankfurt.

There is no doubt that the Frenchman has tremendous quality and Ajax might be able to get the best out of him.

The 26-year-old struggled to adapt to the intensity and the pace of the Premier League. Furthermore, the lack of service at West Ham United limited his impact on the game as well.

Here is how some of the West ham united fans have reacted to the news regarding Sebastien Haller’s move to Ajax.

Haller will do absolute bits for Ajax. A team who hold the ball regardless of the opponent and play nice football. Cannot wait for him to bag In the CL for them. — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) January 6, 2021

Best move for both parties. Still feel there is a player there but perhaps not suited to the physicality of the Premier League and certainly not suited to the system we play. — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) January 6, 2021

There is a God. I don’t care if he tears it up in Holland – he doesn’t fit in with our system so no point keeping him – plus his lack of effort has annoyed the hell out of me! — Vegasrockstar (@vegasrockstar) January 6, 2021

Honestly, good for him. Good player that doesn’t fit our system and should be playing for a different team — WestHamFan (@westhamfan__) January 6, 2021