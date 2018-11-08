Sebastian Haller would be a good back-up option for Tottenham Hotspur

According to reports from German media outlet FAZ Newcastle United are showing keen interest in Frankfurt attacker Sebastian Haller.
However, the Magpies are not the only club interested in the 24-year-old striker. According to reports from TalkSport, Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix for the former France Under-21 international.
Signing a decent back-up striker to Harry Kane should be one of Mauricio Pochettino’s top priorities in January. The likes of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente have struggled to convince Pochettino that they can be a reliable back-up option.
With Llorente eyeing a return to Spain, Spurs could be looking to sign a back-up striker, and Haller would be an exciting option.
He has had some dips in form since joining Frankfurt, but has been in top form this season with seven goals and seven assists in just 12 appearances to his name.
Haller is proving himself as a top striker in Germany, and would be a fantastic back-up option. He could cost in the region of £26m, but Spurs will have an exciting player on their books whose best years are yet to come.