Sean Longstaff says Newcastle fans were unbelievable on Sunday

Newcastle United registered their first win of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign after earning a shock 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
After back to back defeats, it was also Newcastle’s first victory under Steve Bruce.
The Magpies midfielder Sean Longstaff has said that Newcastle United’s travelling fans’ reaction after the game was ‘unbelievable’.
The £50 million-rated midfielder, who was reportedly wanted by Manchester United during the summer, has thanked the fans for their ‘immense’ support.
“We’re not stupid, we deserved it last week. This week, I thought we were outstanding, especially in the second half,” said Longstaff to The Chronicle.
“People were putting their bodies on the line. You saw the reaction that got from the crowd, which was unbelievable. The travelling fans were immense once again. You can see what it mean to them and to us at the final whistle.”
Newcastle United fans are always very passionate about their team and players, and the support shown by them against Spurs will surely motivate the team to do better in the coming games.
It was a very disciplined performance from the Magpies on Sunday. Although Newcastle managed only 20% of possession during the game, they didn’t allow Spurs to create enough clear-cut chances.
Joelinton, the club’s record signing this summer, scored the only goal of the game with a brilliant finish and helped the Magpies collect all three points from the game.
Newcastle will play Leicester City next in the Carabao Cup.