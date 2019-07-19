Sean Longstaff reveals he was set to join Portsmouth on a season-long loan last summer before Rafa Benitez blocked the move

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is on the radar of Manchester United despite playing just nine Premier League games last term.
The Magpies have slapped £50 million on the Englishman’s head, but the Red Devils are only willing to pay half that amount.
Newcastle have since dismissed their initial enquiry, but they could return with a bigger bid later in the window.
The Saint James’ Park outfit have a star on their hands and they have manager Rafa Benitez to thank for blocking Longstaff’s temporary exit last summer, though.
The 21-year-old was keen to join Portsmouth in the League One as he sought to play senior football.
Despite the lack of depth in Newcastle, the midfielder found breaking into the first-team tough.
However, his opportunity finally came five months after Benitez prevented him from leaving on loan.
Longstaff came off the bench in the 4-0 loss to Liverpool in December, and started eight more league games before a knee injury against West Ham United in March ended his campaign.
He is currently with the squad in China where he is in the final stages of his recovery.
Newcastle new boss Steve Bruce has told the player he is part of his plans for next season, and the midfielder is looking forward to impressing him and earn himself a starting berth.