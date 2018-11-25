Sean Kelly says Liam Kelly ‘has the ability and mindset’ to play for Rangers

Sean Kelly was full of praise for brother Liam Kelly and believes he “has the ability and mindset” to play for Rangers again in the future. The Livingston goalkeeper left the Gers permanently over the summer without making a single first-team appearance and has been outstanding for his new club.
Kelly spent 2016/17 on loan at the Almondvale Stadium, making a total of 14 appearances in League One, the SFA Cup and League Cup. After struggling for playing time at Rangers the following season, the 22-year-old exited the club over the summer and hasn’t looked back at Livingston.
He’s gone on to make 18 appearances in the Scottish Premiership and League Cup, conceding only nine goals and keeping 10 clean sheets. He’s been in fantastic form and his brother Sean says that his success at Livingston proves he’s capable of returning to Ibrox.
As per The Sun, he said: “That’s a possibility, absolutely. There’s obviously a long way to go for that to happen, but Liam has the ability and mindset. He never played a competitive first-team game at Rangers, but he was there for most of his life and loved the place. He believes in his own qualities, and it was a massive decision to leave Rangers when he had a contract there.”
Livingston have gone from League One to the Premiership between Liam Kelly’s two stints at the club and currently find themselves eighth in the top-flight. The goalkeeper was recently on the end of a 3-0 defeat to Rangers over the weekend but should be very pleased with his efforts so far this season.
