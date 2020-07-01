Sean Dyche linked with a move to Aston Villa, fans react

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer.

As per Daily Mail, Dean Smith’s job is in danger and Dyche could be an option to replace him.





The Burnley manager is unsettled and his future is up in the air. Daily Mail believe that Dyche is admired by the Aston Villa hierarchy and the 49-year-old could be attracted to the idea of taking over Villa under the right circumstances.

Dyche has done a good job at Burnley over the years and he would be a good appointment for Aston Villa. Burnley are currently 8th in the league table, level on points with Tottenham.

Dyche could easily end up guiding them to Europe by the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa manage to stay in the Premier League next season. They are currently 19th in the league table.

If Aston Villa go down, they will need someone who can build the squad properly and bring them back up to the Premier League quickly. Dyche has proven himself to be a good manager and he could achieve that with Aston Villa.

Here is what some of the Villa fans think about Dyche taking over from Dean Smith.

I think Dyche is class but we already have a manager and we need to get behind him. — Steve Rafferty (@raffsteveraff) July 1, 2020

I think he would be a perfect choice if they sack Smith. Nobody can dispute what he’s done at Burnley on such limited budgets. — andy (@andy59967602) July 1, 2020

Get him now! — OviAvfc (@OviAvfc1) July 1, 2020

His done well on a budget who knows — Stephen (@MillardEmma) July 1, 2020

I’d jump at this if Smith had to go. — Steve Mansfield (@SteveoM80) July 1, 2020