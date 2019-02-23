Sean Dyche delivers verdict on Tottenham’s title hopes

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash against Burnley, the Clarets boss Sean Dyche has raved about Spurs’ quality, saying they are right in the mix for the title this season.
While Manchester City and Liverpool are firm favourites for the Premiership title, Spurs are still very alive in the race, as they occupy the third spot. The north Londoners are five points adrift of leaders Manchester City and second placed Liverpool, although they have played a game less.
Spurs are heading into this match on the back of a four consecutive wins in all competitions. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been without their two most important players Harry Kane and Dele Alli over the past one month or so, and they deserve respect and credit for the way they have kept their momentum going in their absence.
Dyche has told the reporters that Spurs are in the mix for the Premier League title, and it is no surprise that they are doing so well.
“For me, Tottenham are challenging for the title, along with Manchester City and Liverpool,” said Dyche, as quoted by Burnley Football Club.
“They have very strong individuals, but like us they also have a vey strong team ethic and they are definitely recognised as a front-runner. I don’t think it’s a great surprise that they are doing so well, but their minds seem clear and they are delivering performances.”
Spurs have a tricky set of fixtures in their next three games that could define their Premier League season. They will face Burnley and Chelsea next before they facing bitter rivals Arsenal in the league.