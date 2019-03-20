Seamus Coleman says a great Goodison Park atmosphere makes victories against the likes of Chelsea possible

Everton secured their first win over a top-six side at the 25th time of trying over the weekend, handing Chelsea a 2-0 defeat to secure their 11th Premier League victory of the campaign.
Second-half goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson saw off the west London side, and skipper Seamus Coleman believes a great Goodison Park atmosphere helped inspire the players against the visitors – something he hopes can continue.
Everton haven’t won against a top-six side in two years – the last being the 4-0 win over Manchester City in January 2017 – and manager Marco Silva will hope Sunday’s win can be replicated more often going forward.
“Everything about the Chelsea result was so important. We were very disappointed with our result against Newcastle, the way we let it slip,” the right-back told the club’s official website.
“But we had a great atmosphere at home against Liverpool and the fans carried that on at the weekend. That definitely influences the players.
“We need to give the supporters something to cheer about and too often this season that hasn’t been the case. But when they get right behind us, Goodison is a very tough place for our opponents. That is what we’ve prided ourselves on for many years, that atmosphere and teams finding it tough to come here.”
Everton have won seven, drawn four and lost five league games at the Goodison Park this term, and while their home record isn’t the most impressive, they can take some positives from the fact that they picked up four valuable points in their last two home games against Liverpool and Chelsea and use that in subsequent games going forward.
Should the Merseysiders approach their next three home games – Arsenal, Manchester United and Burnley – and their four away games left in the campaign with the same intensity and motivation with which they played the last two, they have a chance to finish the campaign in seventh place and feature in the Europa League next term.