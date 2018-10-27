Seamus Coleman donates €5000 to injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox

Everton right-back Seamus Coleman has made an incredible donation towards the full recovery of injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox.
The 53-year-old Irishman suffered life-threatening brain injuries back in April when he was attacked by a group of Roma fans outside Anfield ahead of the first-leg of both side’s Champions League semifinals clash.
Friends and family set up a GoFundMe page for Cox who has since been recuperating after coming out of induced coma, and Coleman donated €5,000 (£4,438) to the cause.
€2million (£1.7m) remains the target, and with donations coming in, it won’t be long before it is reached and exceeded.
Seamus #Coleman just donated €5k to #SeanCox fund
Donate here https://t.co/UBUagOzsft@JamesPearceEcho @LFC @JayMcKenna87 @irishred pic.twitter.com/CZtE66Rc7A
— Daniel Cunniffe (@DanielCunniffe) October 26, 2018
The heartwarming gesture of the Republic of Ireland international surely would have melted the hearts of many Liverpool fans, and a lot of them will forever love him despite the fierce rivalry between their club and Everton.
Coleman has exhibited similar charitable gestures in the past, and it goes a long way to prove what a good man he is.
Two years ago, he donated £5,000 to bring then six-year-old Daire Flannagan, who was diagnosed with Apert Syndrome at birth, to Goodison Park, while he also contributed £8,000 to help a group of charitable Everton fans, who cycled to Goodison for the club’s homeless project, after they had struggled to meet their £60,000 target.