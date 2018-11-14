Scott Sinclair raves about Celtic teammate James Forrest

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has heaped praise on his in-form teammate James Forrest.
The former Swansea City player revealed that James Forrest is a brilliant player and he takes some stopping.
Forrest has been in fine form for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season and Sinclair’s admiration is certainly justified.
Scott Sinclair added that it is very hard to stop Forrest when he is at his best.
He said: “James is brilliant. He’s so quick with his feet and when he beats that first man they’re not catching him. He’s so quick, he can just drive past him and get a good cross in. He was brilliant against Leipzig and he’s heading to Scotland in good form. Even at international level he takes some stopping. To be honest I don’t think there are many defences anywhere that can stop him when he’s at full pelt.”
The 27-year-old has been crucial to Celtic’s recent upturn in form. Forrest has managed to score seven goals in his last seven games.
Celtic will be looking to retain their title this season and in order for that to happen, Rodgers will need players like Forrest in red-hot form.
James Forrest will be looking to build on his impressive start to the season now. He will also want to cement his place in the national team setup with consistent displays at the club level.