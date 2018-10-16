Scott McTominay would be a smart signing for Leeds United

Leeds United are flying high in the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa. If the Whites can maintain the momentum, that is, stay within touching distance of other promotion contenders, Bielsa should look to add one or two players in January to add the extra depth in the squad that can give them an edge in the race.
With that in mind, signing Scott McTominay on loan from Manchester United would be a smart signing for the Yorkshire club. According to reports from The Sun, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to allow him to go out on loan, with Aston Villa and Leeds both interested.
The 21-year-old is a highly rated young talent. He has made two starts in the Premier League this season, but Mourinho feels he should move away from Old Trafford to get regular games.
Capable of playing in defensive midfield as well as in central defence, he would be a fantastic player to have in the squad. No doubt, he will add depth and quality to the Leeds side, and could represent a smart signing from the Argentine.