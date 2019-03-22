Scott McTominay annoyed Scotland teammate after snubbing the fans following Kazakhstan defeat

Scotland suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan yesterday, kicking off their Euros 2020 qualifying campaign on the most disappointing of notes.
Despite the woeful result, the Scottish players still found time to applaud their travelling fans for their support, but Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay sprinted down the tunnel after the final whistle instead, drawing the ire of Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor in the process.
The stand-in captain got involved in a heated argument with Scotland assistant manager James McFadden as a result, but manager Alex McLeish has since revealed that a stomach upset forced the United man to leave the pitch in a hurry.
McTominay came off the bench in the last 20 minutes of the clash, but it was too little too late as Scotland were already 3-0 down as early as the 51st minute.
The 22-year-old was born and bred in England but has Scottish ancestry through his father and chose to represent the country at international level.
The Red Devils Academy Graduate has since featured in six games for the Scots since making his debut last year, and he will be hoping to help them to the Euros 2020 despite the poor start to their qualifiers.
Scotland play San Marino next and they will be looking to secure much-needed victory following Thursday’s shock loss to the Kazakhs.