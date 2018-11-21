Scott McKenna would be a good signing for Aston Villa

According to reports from the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa and Wolves are showing keen interest in signing Scott McKenna from Aberdeen.
During the summer transfer window, Scottish champions Celtic showed interest in signing the 22-year-old defender. Aston Villa also wanted him, with Steve Bruce trying to bring him to the Villa Park. However, Villa left it too late for the Dons to secure a replacement.
The report now claims that new Villa boss Dean Smith is looking to bring the Scotland defender to the Villa Park in the January transfer window, as he is keen to bolster the defence.
McKenna has been in good form this season and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes seems resigned to losing him at some point.
Villa badly need to invest in their defence, having conceded 23 goals already in the Championship. McKenna is far from being the finished product but he has shown great improvements in the last 18 months.
He would be a superb signing for Villa but they may struggle to lure him to Villa Park, especially with Wolves sniffing around.