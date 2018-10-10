Scott McKenna opens up about Celtic’s summer approach

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has finally opened up about his failed summer move to Celtic.
The Scottish champions tried to sign the defender in August but their £3.5m offer was turned down. Later in the window, Championship giants Aston Villa sent in a bid as well but Aberdeen decided to hold on.
The young defender is very highly rated in Scotland and he could have been a superb addition to Brendan Rodgers’ defence.
The 21-year-old revealed that offers from clubs like Villa and Celtic are flattering but he was not angling for a move in summer.
McKenna is currently focused on the task at hand and he is only concerned with his development. The defender explained that he will get his chance to move if he can keep improving.
He said: “Offers coming in like that are very flattering. If I keep playing well there will be more to come in the years ahead. If there is an offer that is right I will get a chance to move on but now I am fully focused and enjoying playing for Aberdeen and wanting to be part of a successful team, winning trophies.”
It is clear that the defender is not ruling out a move in future. It will be interesting to see if Celtic are encouraged by this subtle hint from the player. The Hoops should make another move in January.
Someone like McKenna could improve Celtic a lot and make a big difference in the title race. The investment would be worth it. Also, Celtic have the proceeds from Dembele’s sale and they are in a position to break the bank.