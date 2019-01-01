Scott McDonald says Oliver Burke should join Celtic

Former Australian international Scott McDonald has insisted that Oliver Burke should pick Celtic over Millwall, if he wants to leave West Brom in the January transfer window.
According to a report from the Daily Record, Celtic are weighing up a January loan move for Burke. The Baggies are considering loaning the winger out next month.
Burke became the most expensive Scottish player of all time, aged just 18, when he left Nottingham Forest for RB Leipzig in 2016 for a £13million fee.
He joined the Baggies in the summer transfer window for a fee of around £15 million, but has endured a difficult time, managing only a handful of substitute appearances for the club in the Championship.
McDonald, the former Celtic player, has suggested that Burke should join Celtic. He believes Celtic’s possession based playing style under Brendan Rodgers will benefit Burke.
The Australian added that Burke will get a far more high-profile platform to perform, and will improve as a player under Rodgers, should he join the Bhoys.
“If the choice is Celtic or Millwall then you pack your boots in your bag and you start running up the M6,” said McDonald to the Daily Record.
“I don’t mean that to sound disrespectful to Millwall in any way because it’s a good club but the truth of the matter is they are really struggling this season and in
relegation trouble.
“I don’t know what that would do to Oliver Burke’s confidence right now when he’s not been playing a lot of games at West Brom.
“So from a career point of view it’s a no-brainer. Celtic are a team who are going to dominate possession in most of the games they play and that means Oliver will get the chance to get on the ball and get the confidence back into his game.
“It will also give him a far more high-profile platform to perform and improve as a player under a manager like Brendan Rodgers. So if you’re asking me what would I do if I was in his shoes, there’s no question about it, it would be Celtic all day long.”