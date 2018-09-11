Scott Hogan returns to Aston Villa training

Aston Villa have been handed a massive boost after Steve Bruce has confirmed that Scott Hogan is back in training.
The 26-year-old forward was out with injury and hasn’t played a single match for Villa this season.
Bruce has confirmed that the striker has returned to training and will be back in action straightaway after the international break.
Villa will face Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, and Bruce expects his striker to be fit for the match.
“He’s back out on the grass now and we’re hoping he will be back after the international break,” said Bruce, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.
Aston Villa have bolstered their strike options this summer by adding Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea.
Bruce has Jonathan Kodjia as the club’s first choice striker, and therefore Hogan is unlikely to start for Villa at Ewood Park.
However, he does add competition for places up front. Also, his presence adds depth and quality to the side, which is very important for Villa’s promotion push this season.
After a good start to the season, Villa have disappointed in recent weeks, and suffered a 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United before heading into the international break.