Scott Brown wants Neil Lennon to continue as Celtic manager

Celtic star Scott Brown has revealed that he wants Neil Lennon to continue as the club’s manager for a long time.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the midfielder said: “Brendan’s left and we don’t want to forget what he did for this club. He was fantastic but now it’s Neil’s chance to do the exact same thing and we’re looking forward to having Neil here for a long time. He was here before and it was three great seasons. Here’s hoping there’s a lot more.”
It will be interesting to see if Brown gets the job on a long term contract this summer. Celtic have been linked with other managers earlier this season.
Lennon came in as an immediate replacement for Brendan Rodgers when the Northern Irishman decided to leave for Leicester City earlier this year.
The former Celtic player has done a good job as the club’s manager so far and if he manages to win the title and a cup, he could get the backing of the board to stay on.
Celtic are in need of a rebuild in the summer and therefore they should sort out the managerial issues as soon as the season ends.
Lennon is decent manager but there is no doubt that there are better candidates out there. Someone like Marco Rose would be a more progressive appointment and he could take the club forward on and off the pitch.